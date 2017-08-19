Hundreds of students move in to campus housing today at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Just one year ago Breann Jones was a freshman moving into her Youngstown State University dormitory for the first time.

On Saturday, the early education major from East Liverpool saw the other side of the process as a resident assistant helping other students to settle into their new lives on campus.

Close to 600 new students moved into on-campus housing Saturday at the university.

There were about 120 students already living on campus for extracurricular programs, including fall sports, and about 250 returning students are expected to move into campus housing Sunday, according to the university’s office of Housing and Residence Life.

The university’s total enrollment is more than 12,000 students, many of whom live off campus.

RAs such as Jones checked the names of new students off a list and gave them keys, booklets and other welcome materials. The students and their families started arriving on campus at about 10 a.m.

