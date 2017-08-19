GREATEST GOLFER — Saturday scores & Sunday tees (check after 8 pm Sat. nite)

The eighth annual Farmers National Bank Greatest Golfer of the Valley reaches its finals Sunday.

Now in Year 8, Greatest Golfer of the Valley is 3,300 or so golfers every summer teeing it up in an event created by The Vindicator — with partners led by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage/Miller Lite and Covelli Enterprises/Panera Bread. That partnership extends through 12 golf courses, many golf professionals and a host of other sponsors.

SCORES WILL APPEAR HERE AFTER 8 PM SATURDAY — WEATHER PERMITTING.

==

FARMERS NATIONAL COURSE LINEUP

FRIDAY, Aug. 18

Mill Creek North

SCORES (Posted by 9 p.m.):

Men's Open and Ladies Open, Ladies 9+,

Men’s 9-12 and Men's 17+



==

Mill Creek South

SCORES (Posted by 9 p.m.):

Seniors, and Seniors 10+, and Super Seniors,

Men’s 5-8 and Men’s 13-16

=

SATURDAY, Aug. 19

Avalon — Men’s 5-8, Men’s 17+ and Super Seniors — 10:30 a.m. TEE TIMES HERE

Oak Tree — Men’s Open, Ladies — 2 p.m.TEE TIMES HERE

Tippecanoe— Men’s 13-16, Seniors Open, Sen 10+ — 10 a.m. TEE TIMES HERE

Youngstown — Men’s 9-12 — 10:30 a.m. TEE TIMES HERE

=

SUNDAY, Aug. 20

The Lake Club

Championship Sunday

9 a.m. start

99 players from the whole field.

TEE TIMES WILL APPEAR HERE AFTER 9PM.

++