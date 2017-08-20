Drivers beware: 2 OVI checkpoints tonight in Boardman

BOARDMAN

Two OVI checkpoints are set for tonight in the township.

The first will run from 10 p.m. to midnight on South Avenue near Midlothian Boulevard. The second will run from 1 to 3 a.m. at Market Street near Ferncliff Avenue.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force conducts the checkpoints in partnership with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Officers also will conduct saturation patrols tonight throughout Mahoning County to deter impaired drivers.

The task force reminds people to make arrangements to get home safely if they are planning to consume alcohol.