2017 Greatest Golfer leaders heading into final day

MENS OPEN

Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 70 64 134



Pluchinsky Brandon Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course 66 70 136



Jones Scotty East Palestine Country Club 68 72 140



Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club 75 69 144



Keller Ken Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- South Course 72 72 144



==

LADIES OPEN

Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79 75 154



Molaskey Angela Knoll Run 79 78 157

==

LADIES 9+



Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 77 72 149



Cook Abby Pine Lakes Golf Course 84 81 165



Ash Joan Mill Creek Golf Course 85 86 171



==

SENIORS OPEN







Santisi Frank Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 71 73 144



Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 71 74 145



Bellatto Gene Lake Club 75 73 148



Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club 75 77 152



Milton Glenn Avalon Inn and Resort 78 76 154



==

SENIORS 10+

Ferko Jr. Donald Salem Hills Golf Course 75 80 155



Istnick Rick Salem Hills Golf Course 81 82 163



Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 74 90 164



Lamport Reid Pine Lakes Golf Course 81 84 165



Banyots John Lakeside Golf Course 79 87 166



==

SUPER SENIORS





Leonard Bob Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- North Course 72 70 142



Kelly George Mill Creek Golf Course 72 76 148



Bucey Bill The Links at Firestone Farms 78 77 155



Syrianoudis Tom Old Dutch Golf Course 76 79 155



Sicafuse Don Vagabond 78 80 158

==

MEN’S 5-8







Todd Dylan Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 76 79 155



Gala Vinny Old Dutch Golf Course 78 79 157



Myers Brian Lake Club 78 82 160



Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course 80 80 160



Venrose Rob Valley Golf Club 79 81 160



==

MEN’S 9-12





Margiotta Peter Knoll Run Golf Course 76 81 157



Standohar Mark Yankee Run Golf Course 81 77 158



Diloreto Matt Mill Creek Golf Course 79 80 159



May Matt The Links at Firestone Farms 79 80 159



Lapolla James Trumbull Country Club 79 81 160



==

MEN’S 13-16





Todd Hunter Mill Creek Golf Course 85 79 164



Susany Corey Reserve Run Golf Course 79 86 165



Duffett Raymond Tippecanoe Country Club 84 81 165



Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms 85 83 168



Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range 81 89 170



==

MEN’S 17 PLUS



Moore Jay Avalon at Squaw Creek 82 79 161



Marovich Paul Rolling Hills Golf Course 80 82 162



Collins Ryan Mahoning Country Club 81 83 164



Smyczynski Andrew Mill Creek Golf Course 82 86 168



Cross Brian Tippecanoe Country Club 85 83 168

