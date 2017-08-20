JOBS
2017 Greatest Golfer leaders heading into final day


Published: Sat, August 19, 2017 @ 9:34 p.m.

MENS OPEN

Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 70 64 134

Pluchinsky Brandon Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course 66 70 136

Jones Scotty East Palestine Country Club 68 72 140

Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club 75 69 144

Keller Ken Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- South Course 72 72 144

==

LADIES OPEN

Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79 75 154

Molaskey Angela Knoll Run 79 78 157

==

LADIES 9+

Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 77 72 149

Cook Abby Pine Lakes Golf Course 84 81 165

Ash Joan Mill Creek Golf Course 85 86 171

==

SENIORS OPEN


Santisi Frank Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 71 73 144

Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 71 74 145

Bellatto Gene Lake Club 75 73 148

Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club 75 77 152

Milton Glenn Avalon Inn and Resort 78 76 154

==

SENIORS 10+

Ferko Jr. Donald Salem Hills Golf Course 75 80 155

Istnick Rick Salem Hills Golf Course 81 82 163

Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 74 90 164

Lamport Reid Pine Lakes Golf Course 81 84 165

Banyots John Lakeside Golf Course 79 87 166

==

SUPER SENIORS

Leonard Bob Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- North Course 72 70 142

Kelly George Mill Creek Golf Course 72 76 148

Bucey Bill The Links at Firestone Farms 78 77 155

Syrianoudis Tom Old Dutch Golf Course 76 79 155

Sicafuse Don Vagabond 78 80 158

==

MEN’S 5-8


Todd Dylan Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 76 79 155

Gala Vinny Old Dutch Golf Course 78 79 157

Myers Brian Lake Club 78 82 160

Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course 80 80 160

Venrose Rob Valley Golf Club 79 81 160

==

MEN’S 9-12

Margiotta Peter Knoll Run Golf Course 76 81 157

Standohar Mark Yankee Run Golf Course 81 77 158

Diloreto Matt Mill Creek Golf Course 79 80 159

May Matt The Links at Firestone Farms 79 80 159

Lapolla James Trumbull Country Club 79 81 160

==

MEN’S 13-16

Todd Hunter Mill Creek Golf Course 85 79 164

Susany Corey Reserve Run Golf Course 79 86 165

Duffett Raymond Tippecanoe Country Club 84 81 165

Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms 85 83 168

Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range 81 89 170

==

MEN’S 17 PLUS

Moore Jay Avalon at Squaw Creek 82 79 161

Marovich Paul Rolling Hills Golf Course 80 82 162

Collins Ryan Mahoning Country Club 81 83 164

Smyczynski Andrew Mill Creek Golf Course 82 86 168

Cross Brian Tippecanoe Country Club 85 83 168

