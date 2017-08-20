2017 Greatest Golfer leaders heading into final day

MENS OPEN
Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 70 64 134
Pluchinsky Brandon Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course 66 70 136
Jones Scotty East Palestine Country Club 68 72 140
Marlowe Richard Tippecanoe Country Club 75 69 144
Keller Ken Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- South Course 72 72 144
==
LADIES OPEN
Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79 75 154
Molaskey Angela Knoll Run 79 78 157
==
LADIES 9+
Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 77 72 149
Cook Abby Pine Lakes Golf Course 84 81 165
Ash Joan Mill Creek Golf Course 85 86 171
==
SENIORS OPEN
Santisi Frank Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 71 73 144
Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 71 74 145
Bellatto Gene Lake Club 75 73 148
Porter Tim Tippecanoe Country Club 75 77 152
Milton Glenn Avalon Inn and Resort 78 76 154
==
SENIORS 10+
Ferko Jr. Donald Salem Hills Golf Course 75 80 155
Istnick Rick Salem Hills Golf Course 81 82 163
Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 74 90 164
Lamport Reid Pine Lakes Golf Course 81 84 165
Banyots John Lakeside Golf Course 79 87 166
==
SUPER SENIORS
Leonard Bob Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- North Course 72 70 142
Kelly George Mill Creek Golf Course 72 76 148
Bucey Bill The Links at Firestone Farms 78 77 155
Syrianoudis Tom Old Dutch Golf Course 76 79 155
Sicafuse Don Vagabond 78 80 158
==
MEN’S 5-8
Todd Dylan Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 76 79 155
Gala Vinny Old Dutch Golf Course 78 79 157
Myers Brian Lake Club 78 82 160
Rogers Jordan Mill Creek Golf Course 80 80 160
Venrose Rob Valley Golf Club 79 81 160
==
MEN’S 9-12
Margiotta Peter Knoll Run Golf Course 76 81 157
Standohar Mark Yankee Run Golf Course 81 77 158
Diloreto Matt Mill Creek Golf Course 79 80 159
May Matt The Links at Firestone Farms 79 80 159
Lapolla James Trumbull Country Club 79 81 160
==
MEN’S 13-16
Todd Hunter Mill Creek Golf Course 85 79 164
Susany Corey Reserve Run Golf Course 79 86 165
Duffett Raymond Tippecanoe Country Club 84 81 165
Rust Jeff The Links at Firestone Farms 85 83 168
Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range 81 89 170
==
MEN’S 17 PLUS
Moore Jay Avalon at Squaw Creek 82 79 161
Marovich Paul Rolling Hills Golf Course 80 82 162
Collins Ryan Mahoning Country Club 81 83 164
Smyczynski Andrew Mill Creek Golf Course 82 86 168
Cross Brian Tippecanoe Country Club 85 83 168
