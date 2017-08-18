Zumbathon fundraiser set for Saturday

CAMPBELL

The Campbell Middle School cheerleading squad will host a Zumbathon from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Campbell Elementary Middle School building, 2002 Community Circle. All are welcome to attend this two-hour class filled with fun, dancing and exercise. The cost is $10 and all proceeds raised will help purchase warm-ups and cheer-bags for the cheerleaders, as well as host an end of season dinner for players and cheerleaders.