JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Zumbathon fundraiser set for Saturday


Published: Fri, August 18, 2017 @ 12:00 a.m.

CAMPBELL

The Campbell Middle School cheerleading squad will host a Zumbathon from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Campbell Elementary Middle School building, 2002 Community Circle. All are welcome to attend this two-hour class filled with fun, dancing and exercise. The cost is $10 and all proceeds raised will help purchase warm-ups and cheer-bags for the cheerleaders, as well as host an end of season dinner for players and cheerleaders.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes