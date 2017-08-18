YSU breaks ground on new student housing

YOUNGSTOWN — Akron-based LRC Realty broke ground today on The Enclave, a 65-room student housing complex with retail space at the corner of Wick and Lincoln Avenues.

The development company's leaders, Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel and city officials were all in attendance at the groundbreaking.

The Enclave construction will be finished in time for the Fall 2018 semester.

With the opening of The Enclave, 2018 will be the third year in a row for new student housing at YSU.

The Edge, another new student-housing complex near Fifth Avenue, opened in two phases: first in 2016 and this year.

"This is about creating a better student experience on campus," said Ron Cole, YSU spokesman.