Woman charged with endangering children and inducing panic after overdose


Published: Fri, August 18, 2017 @ 1:11 p.m.

BOARDMAN

A township woman faces charges related to a July drug overdose, according to a police report.

Jennifer Kozic, 40, of South Avenue was arrested Thursday on warrants for endangering children and inducing panic.

According to the report, police were dispatched to Kozic's apartment the night of July 17. The township fire department and an ambulance crew already were on scene.

A man told police that he found Kozic unresponsive in the apartment building's laundry room. He attempted to perform CPR, then called 911, he said. 

Police sometimes charge people with inducing panic after responding to overdoses. The child endangering charge is because Kozic's young child was home at the time, according to police. 

