Tina McMahon facing drug, vandalism charges after incident with cops

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A township woman faces numerous criminal charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drugs, vandalism to property owned by a government entity and possession of drug paraphernalia after police were called to Afton Avenue Thursday in reference to her “going door-to-door asking for a ride,” according to a police report.

Officers were dispatched shortly after noon. They located Tina McMahon, 37, of Wildwood Drive on an Afton Avenue porch. McMahon told police that her boyfriend had “left her at a drug house,” according to the report.

While speaking with McMahon, police discovered that she had an active warrant out of Youngstown for failing to appear in court on a child-endangering charge, according to the report.

When McMahon’s boyfriend and son arrived at the scene, police said she began to yell and tried to get out of the police cruiser, causing a plastic partition in the vehicle to break.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.