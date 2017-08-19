Thursday's Trumbull County tornado was an EF-1

FOWLER

Officials with the National Weather Service say they have confirmed at least one tornado touchdown occurred Thursday night in Trumbull County.

But it’s in Fowler Township along state Route 193 and not several miles east along state

Route 7 where they initially had indicated the touchdown occurred .

The NWS said the tornado moved through from 7:11 to 7:21 p.m. and was to the north-northwest of Routes 193 and 305. It knocked down at least 100 trees, uprooted at a residence just west of Route 193 north of Fowler Center; and caused some damage to a mobile home.

The tornado had maximum wind speeds of 90 miles per hour and was classified as an EF-1, the second-lowest number on the Enhanced-Fugita Scale. The highest is EF-5. It had a path length of 1.25 miles and a maximum width of 250 yards.

On Thursday night, the NWS had believed that a weak tornado touched down at 7:18 along Route 7.

Capt. Mike Hagood, who is full time with the Brookfield Fire Department and part time with the Vienna Fire Department, said he followed all three storms that passed through the county starting around 7 p.m., staying a half mile from them. He finally stopped chasing storms about 10:30. At the end, he was in Pennsylvania.

Hagood said the most serious damage he saw was in the area the National Weather Service mentioned, north of Route 305 along Route 193 in Fowler Township.

