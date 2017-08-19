St.Vincent de Paul to start serving meals at new site Monday

YOUNGSTOWN

Leaders of the St. Vincent de Paul Society are hopeful the new dining hall will serve regular clients and bring in new clients.

The new dining hall at 252 E. Wood St. in the fellowship hall of St. Cyril and Methodius Church will open Monday with a potluck lunch.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The doors of the dining hall will open one hour before lunch is served.

An official grand-opening ceremony will take place Sept. 27, the feast day of St. Vincent de Paul.

The new location is on Watt Street, off East Rayen Avenue.

Monday’s lunch is the first St. Vincent has served since its former location on Front Street was closed in early July after the Mahoning County Building Inspection Department found it to be unsafe.

The building, at 208 W. Front St., is now for sale. It’s valued at $79,000.

St. Vincent is seeking both food donations and volunteers to serve the meals.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.