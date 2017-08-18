JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

St. Vincent de Paul Society announces opening of new location


Published: Fri, August 18, 2017 @ 9:46 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The new permanent location of the Mahoning County District St. Vincent de Paul Society Dining Hall will open Monday.

The new location will be in the basement hall of St. Cyril and Methodius Church, located at 252 E. Wood St.

The opening will be a soft opening, meals will begin to be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

An official grand-opening ceremony will take place on Sept.27, the feast day of St. Vincent de Paul.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society location on Front Street was closed in July after an inspection by the Mahoning County Building Inspection Department found the facility is unsafe.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes