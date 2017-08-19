Profanity-laced video overrides mom, pastor's testimony for judge in Hunter case

YOUNGSTOWN

His mother and pastor testified Friday that Brian Hunter has strong family ties and helps his family and his church, but they did not see a video played in federal court that Hunter made last June where he went on a profanity-laced rant against a woman he thought was accusing him of being an informant.

The video, played before Magistrate Judge George Limbert in a detention hearing for Hunter, who is facing drug and conspiracy charges, was so unsettling that at several points even he had his head down on the defense table in shame, and he squirmed in his cuffs as well. Several family members also seemed shocked too.

Hunter, 44, one of 19 defendants rounded up last week in two separate drug cases, was the only defendant who had his hearing. When it was over, Limbert declared that he would not grant Hunter bond not because he feared Hunter is a flight risk, but because he is a danger to the community.

Limbert said the video was the deciding factor in his decision.

Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.