MVSD responds to judges, but not completely

MINERAL RIDGE

The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District has written a 26-page response to a memo and order from two common pleas court judges regarding the proposed refund of $5 million to Youngstown, Niles and McDonald.

The MVSD response is in anticipation of an Aug. 29 hearing on the matter in the Trumbull County Courthouse before Judges Lou D’Apolito of Mahoning County and Ronald Rice of Trumbull County.

The filing apparently doesn’t provide some of the information the judges sought but gives a point-by-point response to other issues.

But by today, the MVSD was to provide the judges with the names of each city, municipality, township, village or other entity to whom the MVSD and its member cities Youngstown and Niles and member village McDonald sell water.

The MVSD response does not list the communities, instead saying only that the MVSD sells water to Youngstown, Niles and McDonald. Those communities in turn sell water to other communities.

The judges also ordered that each community that buys MVSD water, “whether through MVSD directly or through its members,” receive notification of the hearing date. The MVSD response apparently doesn’t address that order. In various places in the response, however, the MVSD says it does not know the customers to whom Youngstown, Niles and McDonald sell water.

