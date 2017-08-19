Math intervention or enrichment to set East, Chaney freshman on path to success

YOUNGSTOWN

East and Chaney high schools will be providing double math and reading periods in school to set ninth-graders up for success.

This “blocking” is providing students the opportunity for built-in enrichment and intervention, said East High Principal Sonya Gordon.

“This is just going to help us close our [achievement] gap,” she said.



The school year will start with students taking an entry assessment to evaluate what they need – intervention or enrichment.

“This is truly meeting students where they’re at,” said Chaney High Principal Bob Klinar.

From there, Gordon said it’s about growth.

“No one is going to be stagnant, each student will be moving forward in some way,” Gordon said.

