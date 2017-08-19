JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Math intervention or enrichment to set East, Chaney freshman on path to success


Published: Fri, August 18, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

East and Chaney high schools will be providing double math and reading periods in school to set ninth-graders up for success.

This “blocking” is providing students the opportunity for built-in enrichment and intervention, said East High Principal Sonya Gordon.

“This is just going to help us close our [achievement] gap,” she said.

The school year will start with students taking an entry assessment to evaluate what they need – intervention or enrichment.

“This is truly meeting students where they’re at,” said Chaney High Principal Bob Klinar.

From there, Gordon said it’s about growth.

“No one is going to be stagnant, each student will be moving forward in some way,” Gordon said.

Read more about the plan in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes