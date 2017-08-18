Greatest Golfer Day 1 leaders - ALL divisions

Day 1 of Greatest Golfer is over, and here are the top 5 by division.

All scores and Saturday tee times here.

Leaders:

MENS OPEN

Pluchinsky Brandon Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course 66



Jones Scotty East Palestine Country Club 68



Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 70



Dimuccio Joe Sylvan Heights 72



Keller Ken Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- South Course 72

LADIES OPEN

Molaskey Angela Knoll Run 79



Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79

SENIORS OPEN



Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 71



Santisi Frank Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 71



Shuster Thomas Riverview Golf Course 74



Bellatto Gene Lake Club 75



Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course 75



LADIES 9+





Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 77



Cook Abby Pine Lakes Golf Course 84



Ash Joan Mill Creek Golf Course 85



SENIORS 10+







Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 74



Ferko Jr. Donald Salem Hills Golf Course 75



Banyots John Lakeside Golf Course 79



Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course 80



Dunn John Lake Club 80



SUPER SENIORS





Kelly George Mill Creek Golf Course 72



Leonard Bob Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- North Course 72



Syrianoudis Tom Old Dutch Golf Course 76



Balint Daniel Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 77



Bucey Bill The Links at Firestone Farms 78



MEN’s 5-8

Ferko III Don Tippecanoe Country Club 75



Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 75



Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course 76



Mastrangelo Anthony Select --- 76



Todd Dylan Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 76



MENS 9-12





Margiotta Peter Knoll Run Golf Course 76



Harris Paul Mahoning Country Club 78



Diloreto Matt Mill Creek Golf Course 79



Lapolla James Trumbull Country Club 79



May Matt The Links at Firestone Farms 79



MEN’S 13-16





Susany Corey Reserve Run Golf Course 79



Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range 81



Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course 84



Duffett Raymond Tippecanoe Country Club 84



Vrabel Jr. Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 84



MEN’S 17+





Marovich Paul Rolling Hills Golf Course 80



Collins Ryan Mahoning Country Club 81



Magura Jr David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 82



Moore Jay Avalon at Squaw Creek 82



Smyczynski Andrew Mill Creek Golf Course 82

