Greatest Golfer Day 1 leaders - ALL divisions

Day 1 of Greatest Golfer is over, and here are the top 5 by division.
All scores and Saturday tee times here.
Leaders:
MENS OPEN
Pluchinsky Brandon Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course 66
Jones Scotty East Palestine Country Club 68
Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 70
Dimuccio Joe Sylvan Heights 72
Keller Ken Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- South Course 72
==
LADIES OPEN
Molaskey Angela Knoll Run 79
Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79
==
SENIORS OPEN
Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 71
Santisi Frank Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 71
Shuster Thomas Riverview Golf Course 74
Bellatto Gene Lake Club 75
Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course 75
==
LADIES 9+
Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 77
Cook Abby Pine Lakes Golf Course 84
Ash Joan Mill Creek Golf Course 85
==
SENIORS 10+
Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 74
Ferko Jr. Donald Salem Hills Golf Course 75
Banyots John Lakeside Golf Course 79
Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course 80
Dunn John Lake Club 80
==
SUPER SENIORS
Kelly George Mill Creek Golf Course 72
Leonard Bob Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- North Course 72
Syrianoudis Tom Old Dutch Golf Course 76
Balint Daniel Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 77
Bucey Bill The Links at Firestone Farms 78
==
MEN’s 5-8
Ferko III Don Tippecanoe Country Club 75
Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 75
Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course 76
Mastrangelo Anthony Select --- 76
Todd Dylan Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 76
==
MENS 9-12
Margiotta Peter Knoll Run Golf Course 76
Harris Paul Mahoning Country Club 78
Diloreto Matt Mill Creek Golf Course 79
Lapolla James Trumbull Country Club 79
May Matt The Links at Firestone Farms 79
==
MEN’S 13-16
Susany Corey Reserve Run Golf Course 79
Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range 81
Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course 84
Duffett Raymond Tippecanoe Country Club 84
Vrabel Jr. Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 84
==
MEN’S 17+
Marovich Paul Rolling Hills Golf Course 80
Collins Ryan Mahoning Country Club 81
Magura Jr David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 82
Moore Jay Avalon at Squaw Creek 82
Smyczynski Andrew Mill Creek Golf Course 82
