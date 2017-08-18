JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Greatest Golfer Day 1 leaders - ALL divisions


Published: Fri, August 18, 2017 @ 8:24 p.m.

Day 1 of Greatest Golfer is over, and here are the top 5 by division.

All scores and Saturday tee times here.

Leaders:

MENS OPEN

Pluchinsky Brandon Mill Creek MetroParks Golf Course 66

Jones Scotty East Palestine Country Club 68

Karzmer Jonah Lake Club 70

Dimuccio Joe Sylvan Heights 72

Keller Ken Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- South Course 72

==

LADIES OPEN

Molaskey Angela Knoll Run 79

Rogner Katie Yankee Run Golf Course 79

==

SENIORS OPEN

Gintert Robert Riverview Golf Course 71

Santisi Frank Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 71

Shuster Thomas Riverview Golf Course 74

Bellatto Gene Lake Club 75

Montgomery Chuck Avalon Lakes Golf Course 75

==

LADIES 9+

Notaro Toni Salem Golf Club 77

Cook Abby Pine Lakes Golf Course 84

Ash Joan Mill Creek Golf Course 85

==

SENIORS 10+


Bellino Joe Mill Creek Golf Course 74

Ferko Jr. Donald Salem Hills Golf Course 75

Banyots John Lakeside Golf Course 79

Cook Roderick Yankee Run Golf Course 80

Dunn John Lake Club 80

==

SUPER SENIORS

Kelly George Mill Creek Golf Course 72

Leonard Bob Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- North Course 72

Syrianoudis Tom Old Dutch Golf Course 76

Balint Daniel Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 77

Bucey Bill The Links at Firestone Farms 78

==

MEN’s 5-8

Ferko III Don Tippecanoe Country Club 75

Sliwinski Jonathan Tamer Win Golf and Country Club 75

Goodrick Gary Pine Lakes Golf Course 76

Mastrangelo Anthony Select --- 76

Todd Dylan Kennsington Golf Club & Grille 76

==

MENS 9-12

Margiotta Peter Knoll Run Golf Course 76

Harris Paul Mahoning Country Club 78

Diloreto Matt Mill Creek Golf Course 79

Lapolla James Trumbull Country Club 79

May Matt The Links at Firestone Farms 79

==

MEN’S 13-16

Susany Corey Reserve Run Golf Course 79

Parteleno Paul Parto's Driving Range 81

Brown Bob Yankee Run Golf Course 84

Duffett Raymond Tippecanoe Country Club 84

Vrabel Jr. Robert Mill Creek Golf Course 84

==

MEN’S 17+

Marovich Paul Rolling Hills Golf Course 80

Collins Ryan Mahoning Country Club 81

Magura Jr David Salem Hills Golf and Country Club 82

Moore Jay Avalon at Squaw Creek 82

Smyczynski Andrew Mill Creek Golf Course 82

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes