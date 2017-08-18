GREATEST GOLFER — Greatest is underway

The time has come. Greatest Golfer of the Valley is underway this morning at Mill Creek!
Now in Year 8, Greatest Golfer of the Valley is 3,300 or so golfers every summer teeing it up in an event created by The Vindicator — with partners led by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage/Miller Lite and Covelli Enterprises/Panera Bread. That partnership extends through 12 golf courses, many golf professionals and a host of other sponsors.
(The below are minor adjustments to the Friday Mill Creek times only if you alerted us to problems. Most golfers times are unchanged.)
==
FARMERS NATIONAL COURSE LINEUP
FRIDAY, Aug. 18
Mill Creek North
8 a.m.-9:30: Men's Open and Ladies, Ladies 9+, Men’s 9-12 divisions and 17+ Handicap
1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 9-12
NOTE - Men's 9-12 will be split betw morn and afternoon wave.)
==
Mill Creek South
8 a.m.-9:30: Seniors, Seniors 10+, Super Seniors, Men’s 5-8
1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 5-8 and Men’s 13-16 Handicaps
NOTE - Men's 5-8 will be split betw morn and afternoon wave.)
=
SATURDAY, Aug. 19
Avalon — Men’s 5-8, Men’s 17+ and Super Seniors — 10:30 a.m. TEE TIMES HERE
Oak Tree — Men’s Open, Ladies — 2 p.m.TEE TIMES HERE
Tippecanoe— Men’s 13-16, Seniors Open, Sen 10+ — 10 a.m. TEE TIMES HERE
Youngstown — Men’s 9-12 — 10:30 a.m. TEE TIMES HERE
=
SUNDAY, Aug. 20
The Lake Club
Championship Sunday
9 a.m. start
96 players from the whole field.
++
