GREATEST GOLFER — Greatest is underway

The time has come. Greatest Golfer of the Valley is underway this morning at Mill Creek!

Now in Year 8, Greatest Golfer of the Valley is 3,300 or so golfers every summer teeing it up in an event created by The Vindicator — with partners led by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage/Miller Lite and Covelli Enterprises/Panera Bread. That partnership extends through 12 golf courses, many golf professionals and a host of other sponsors.

(The below are minor adjustments to the Friday Mill Creek times only if you alerted us to problems. Most golfers times are unchanged.)

==

FARMERS NATIONAL COURSE LINEUP

FRIDAY, Aug. 18

Mill Creek North

8 a.m.-9:30: Men's Open and Ladies, Ladies 9+, Men’s 9-12 divisions and 17+ Handicap

1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 9-12

NOTE - Men's 9-12 will be split betw morn and afternoon wave.)

TEE TIMES CLICK HERE

==

Mill Creek South

8 a.m.-9:30: Seniors, Seniors 10+, Super Seniors, Men’s 5-8

1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 5-8 and Men’s 13-16 Handicaps

NOTE - Men's 5-8 will be split betw morn and afternoon wave.)

TEE TIMES CLICK HERE

=

SATURDAY, Aug. 19

Avalon — Men’s 5-8, Men’s 17+ and Super Seniors — 10:30 a.m. TEE TIMES HERE

Oak Tree — Men’s Open, Ladies — 2 p.m.TEE TIMES HERE

Tippecanoe— Men’s 13-16, Seniors Open, Sen 10+ — 10 a.m. TEE TIMES HERE

Youngstown — Men’s 9-12 — 10:30 a.m. TEE TIMES HERE

=

SUNDAY, Aug. 20

The Lake Club

Championship Sunday

9 a.m. start

96 players from the whole field.

++