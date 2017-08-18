JOBS
Former YSU football star Rivers out for the season


Originally Published: 05:37 p.m., August 18, 2017 and  Updated 05:37 p.m., August 18, 2017

Former Youngstown State defensive end Derek Rivers will miss his rookie season with the New England Patriots. ESPN reports he tore his ACL and sprained his LCL in his left knee.

Rivers went down during a kickoff drill on Wednesday in a joint practice with the Houston Texans in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Rivers was a third round pick —83rd overall— in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is the Penguins' all-time leader in sacks with 41 during his YSU career and was the school's first draft pick since Harry Deligianis in 1998.

