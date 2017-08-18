BARCELONA | 5 suspects killed after 2nd terrorist attack in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP)

Police in Spain’s Catalonia region said they shot and killed five suspects in response to a terrorist attack in the seaside resort town of Cambrils, south of Barcelona.

They said the suspects carried bomb belts, which were detonated by a police bomb squad.

Media reports said a car crashed into a police vehicle and nearby civilians and police shot the attackers, one brandishing a knife.

Police did not immediately say how the attack was being carried out.

A police officer and five civilians were injured and two were in serious condition.

Police are working on the theory that the Cambrils and Barcelona attacks are connected, as well as a Wednesday night explosion in the town of Alcanar in which one person was killed.

The Catalan regional government said citizens from 24 countries were among the people killed and injured during the Barcelona van attack.

Authorities said the dead included a Belgian and a Greek woman was among the injured. Australia confirmed three of its citizens were injured; two others were Taiwanese and one was from Hong Kong, according to their governments. Germany was investigating whether its citizens were among the dead or injured.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called the killings a “savage terrorist attack” and said Spaniards “are not just united in mourning, but especially in the firm determination to beat those who want to rob us of our values and our way of life.”