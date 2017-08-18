JOBS
Austintown Pediatrics awards scholarships


Published: Fri, August 18, 2017 @ 9:11 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Nathan Hevener of Austintown and Kaitlin Christy of Mineral Ridge are the recipients of the annual Austintown Pediatrics scholarships.

This is the third year Austintown Pediatrics offered local scholarships to qualifying high school students who are patients of the practice.

This year, Dr. Carrie A. Campanelli, D.O., F.A.A.P. awarded $500 to show her support for her college-bound patients who excelled in both the classroom and their communities.

Dr. Campanelli is a board-certified pediatrician who has been caring for newborns and young adults for 20 years.

