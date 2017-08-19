$200K bond set for child porn suspect

CAMPBELL

Bond was set at $200,000 Friday for a Campbell man facing child-pornography charges.

Joshua Baird, 39, appeared for his arraignment in Campbell Municipal Court on 10 felony counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a child.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Investigation searched Baird’s house at 600 Devitt Ave. Wednesday and seized electronic devices.

Jill Del Greco, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, said Baird is accused of making and disseminating pornography involving a juvenile girl.

Del Greco said Wednesday it is unknown if there were other victims, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Ohio BCI tip line at 855-BCI-OHIO.

Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.