1,000 bookbags for students in 4-county area

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A joint partnership of Huntington Bank and The United Way has produced more than 1,000 bookbags for students in need throughout Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

Schools that identify students in need will receive the bookbags for the 2017-18 school year.

Roxann Sebest, United Way marketing and communications director, said the best part of the giveaway is seeing the students receive the bookbags.

