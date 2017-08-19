JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

1,000 bookbags for students in 4-county area


Published: Fri, August 18, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A joint partnership of Huntington Bank and The United Way has produced more than 1,000 bookbags for students in need throughout Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

Schools that identify students in need will receive the bookbags for the 2017-18 school year.

Roxann Sebest, United Way marketing and communications director, said the best part of the giveaway is seeing the students receive the bookbags.

Read more about the project in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes