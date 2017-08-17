Youngstown police search home of man whose father is on trial for murder

YOUNGSTOWN — The son of a man on trial for murder was arrested Wednesday on drug and weapons charges while police served a search warrant investigating drug activity at a South Side home.

Reports said members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit arrested Jermaine Bunn, 20, and Durrell Richardson, no age given, about 6 p.m. at a 130 E. Warren Ave. home.

Found in the home was suspected crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, a .45-caliber handgun, a .25-caliber handgun, two digital scales and almost $1,400 in cash.

Bunn's father, Jermaine Bunn Sr., is on trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the April 2016 murder of a man at a party on the South Side just 48 hours after Bunn was released from prison.