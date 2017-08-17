JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown panel approves police pact with no raises


Published: Thu, August 17, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The board of control approved a three-year contract Thursday with the city’s ranking police officers union that includes no salary increase.

The union ratified the contract, retroactive to Jan. 1, in June even though only six of its 42 members approved it. That’s because there weren’t enough members who voted against the pact.

The union wanted 1 percent annual raises for this year as well as 2018 and 2019, while the city asked for no pay raises for the three years.

Read more about the pact in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes