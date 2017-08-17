Youngstown panel approves police pact with no raises

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The board of control approved a three-year contract Thursday with the city’s ranking police officers union that includes no salary increase.

The union ratified the contract, retroactive to Jan. 1, in June even though only six of its 42 members approved it. That’s because there weren’t enough members who voted against the pact.

The union wanted 1 percent annual raises for this year as well as 2018 and 2019, while the city asked for no pay raises for the three years.

Read more about the pact in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.