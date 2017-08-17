JOBS
Most of Valley dodges tornado threat


Published: Thu, August 17, 2017 @ 9:07 p.m.

NILES

For about 20 minutes in Niles, it seemed like deja-vu.

Tornado warnings and strong storms with wind and rain rotated across Trumbull County on Thursday evening, threatening communities including Cortland, Howland, Niles, Vienna, Hartford, Orangeville, Girard and Hubbard before moving into Mercer County. There were reports of wind damage to trees and wires.

The National Weather Service did confirm one tornado touched down near state Route 7 south of Hartford Township. But all warnings were canceled at about 8:30 p.m.

At the Eastwood Mall area in Niles, ominous clouds seemed to be descending for a time. Just up the road from the mall in May 1985, a tornado touched down at the "Top o' the Strip" on U.S. Route 422, and along state Route 46, causing multiple fatalities and several days of no power, water or fuel.

The Vindicator will update this story for Friday's print edition.

