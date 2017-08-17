US Rep. Bill Johnson discusses issues at Holiday Inn in Boardman

BOARDMAN — U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, a Republican from Marietta, discussed several issues today with clients of Chemical Bank at Holiday Inn.
"We gave a little update on what's happened in the first seven to eight months of the new Congress," Johnson said.
For the past three years, Chemical Bank has invited a member of Congress to give a legislative update.
Topics discussed included job creation, military spending, the opioid epidemic and tax reform.
