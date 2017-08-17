JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

US Rep. Bill Johnson discusses issues at Holiday Inn in Boardman


Published: Thu, August 17, 2017 @ 10:04 a.m.

BOARDMAN — U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, a Republican from Marietta, discussed several issues today with clients of Chemical Bank at Holiday Inn.

"We gave a little update on what's happened in the first seven to eight months of the new Congress," Johnson said.

For the past three years, Chemical Bank has invited a member of Congress to give a legislative update.

Topics discussed included job creation, military spending, the opioid epidemic and tax reform.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes