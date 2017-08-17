JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Teacher shoots himself in classroom at Georgia high school


Published: Thu, August 17, 2017 @ 9:39 a.m.

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a teacher took a handgun into a high school near Atlanta and shot himself.

Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. Jesses Hambrick says no students were hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

Hambrick tells The Associated Press that the teacher took the weapon into the school about 7:15 a.m. Thursday and then suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a classroom. Hambrick said authorities do not believe that any students witnessed the shooting.

The teacher, described as an 18-year employee of the school, was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

Hambrick did not have any information on his condition.

The school, just west of Atlanta, was closed for the day following the shooting.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes