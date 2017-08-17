JOBS
Tara Winebold is awarded scholarship


Published: Thu, August 17, 2017 @ 12:00 a.m.

LAKE BLUFF, ILL.

Tara Winebold, a 2017 Struthers High School graduate, has been awarded a Women’s Western Golf Foundation four-year renewable scholarship of $2,000.

Candidates for this award were selected on the basis of academic achievement, financial need, excellence of character and involvement in the sport of golf. The WWGF’s primary source of income is from annual WWGF Foundation Scholarship Day tournaments.

For further information, see www.wwga.org.

