JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Stuff the Bus backpack giveaway is Friday in downtown Youngstown


Published: Thu, August 17, 2017 @ 3:05 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Huntington Bank will give away 1,000 backpacks to children from low- and moderate-income families Friday morning for the approaching school year.

Huntington has partnered with the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, 21 WFMJ-TV and Great Clips for the annual Stuff the Bus program. Backpacks will be distributed to students selected from area schools at 9:30 a.m. at Huntington Bank, 23 W. Federat St.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes