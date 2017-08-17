Stuff the Bus backpack giveaway is Friday in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — Huntington Bank will give away 1,000 backpacks to children from low- and moderate-income families Friday morning for the approaching school year.

Huntington has partnered with the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, 21 WFMJ-TV and Great Clips for the annual Stuff the Bus program. Backpacks will be distributed to students selected from area schools at 9:30 a.m. at Huntington Bank, 23 W. Federat St.