Speakers will discuss Ku Klux Klan history

NILES

The National McKinley Birthplace Memorial will present a Centennial Speaker program at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the McKinley Memorial Auditorium, 40 N. Main St.

This month Ralph Tolbert and Sandy Bilovesky of the Niles Historical Society are featured with their presentation and discussion of the history of the Ku Klux Klan in Niles. The Klan arose after the Civil War, then re-emerged with the large influx of immigrants during the early part of the twentieth century. Government leaders themselves sometimes were Klansmen. In 1924, an anti-Klan riot occurred in the city of Niles.

This presentation is free. Reservations are not necessary but are recommended. Call 330 652 4273 or email: nat.mckinley.birthplace.museum@aol.com.