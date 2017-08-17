JOBS
Ohio man charged in young son’s fatal overdose


Published: Thu, August 17, 2017 @ 8:51 a.m.

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged criminally for what authorities say was the fatal overdose of his 1-year-old son.

Thirty-three-year-old Dorrico Brown, of Trenton in southwest Ohio, was arrested and jailed Wednesday after being indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child-endangering charges in the death of Dorrico Brown Jr.

Authorities say Brown called 911 in May after finding his son on a bed not breathing. The toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office says tests showed the toddler died from a combination of drugs, including the opioid oxycodone and benzodiazepines, a class of drugs normally used to treat anxiety. It’s unclear how the boy ingested the drugs.

