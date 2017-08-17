JOBS
Motorcyclist injured in accident in Jackson Township


Published: Thu, August 17, 2017 @ 9:43 a.m.

NORTH JACKSON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 eastbound in Jackson Township, according to a news release.

The tractor-trailer slowed down and was struck by the motorcycle at 4:55 p.m., OSHP said. The motorcycle driver, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected. She was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured. The motorcyclist, Cheryel L. Davis, 51, of Youngstown, was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead, OSHP said.

