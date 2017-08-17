Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN — Mosquitoes from Mahoning County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

“While Mahoning County has reported no human cases of West Nile Virus in 2017, mosquitoes carrying the disease are present in the county,” said Patricia Sweeney, health commissioner of the Mahoning County District Board of Health.

The board of health trapped mosquitoes the Ohio Department of Health tested for West Nile. Those tests were positive.

The board of health encourages residents to wear long sleeves and pants between dusk and dawn and use insect repellent.

They also said eliminating standing water by cleaning gutters and emptying children’s wading pools can eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

Early symptoms of West Nile include nausea, fever, vomiting and headache. More serious cases include drowsiness, stiff neck, disorientation, tremors and possibly seizures.

“Everyone should take precautions to protect themselves and their children against mosquito bites,” Sweeney said.