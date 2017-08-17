JOBS
Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street


Published: Thu, August 17, 2017 @ 9:58 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in technology companies, retailers and banks.

Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands plunged 5.8 percent in early trading Thursday after cutting its full-year earnings forecast.

Network equipment maker Cisco Systems sank 3.1 percent after issuing a disappointing sales forecast.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,463.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 55 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,970. The Nasdaq composite lost 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,326.

