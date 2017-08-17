Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 25

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 25 people including Mark W. Cartwright, 36, Glenn D. Lambert, 38, and Nicole Rachel Wise Lambert, 26, all of Manhattan Avenue, were indicted on illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and child endangering.

Six children ranging in age from 2 to 13 were in the house when the Mahoning County Law Enforcement Task Force served a warrant on Aug. 9. A member of the task force said the house was like a “small bomb.”

The grand jury also indicted Alphonso West, 48, Hudson Avenue, on tampering with evidence and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

The grand jury also indicted Nylen Cerda, 19, Bronx, N.Y., on tampering with records, two counts of telecommunications fraud and possessing criminal tools.

On Jul. 19, reports say Police arrested Cerda on fraud charges after she reportedly attempted to purchase cell phones and accessories from area AT&T retailers Wednesday.

She reportedly purchased three iPhone 7 Plus phones and accessories from AT&T, 6000 Mahoning Ave., for $3073.97. AT&T was reportedly informed by the company's fraud department an hour later that Cerda's purchase was fraudulent.

Later, police arrested her at an AT&T store in Boardman, 7125 Tiffany Blvd.

An unidentified male reportedly took Cerda to a Bureau of Motor Vehicles location and where she "provided an AT&T bill to validate the wrong address that she falsified" in order to make purchases.

She stated in the report that she would receive $100 for each phone she returned to New York.

Others indicted today include:

Danaisa Traylor, 20, East Philadelphia Avenue, aggravated assault.

Joesie Mascarella, Nantucket Drive, Austintown, possession of drugs.

Juan Anchondo, West Clark Street, East Palestine, notice of change of address.

Matthew Cochrane, West Hylda Avenue, felonious assault and possession of cocaine.

John M. Dillon, 23, Orlon Lane, Boardman, and Thomas P. Kennedy, 22, Terraview Drive, Boardman, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy S. Adams, 33, Selkirk Bush Road, Newton Falls, misuse of credit cards, six counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery.

Richard Colon, 66, East Sixth Street, Salem, possession of cocaine.

Daniel Lindsey, 26, Matta Avenue, possession of heroin.

Keith A. Walker, 25, Detroit Avenue, aggravated robbery, robbery with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications and illegal possession of weapons.

David E. Cobb Jr., 27, Sherwood Avenue, aggravated robbery, robbery with firearm specifications and illegal possession of weapons.

Kirk Duane Snipes, 28, Sunset Boulevard, Boardman, retaliation, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Scott, 21, West Chalmers Avenue, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

Adriann Bunch, 44, Sheridan Road, aggravated theft.

Willie G. McKinney III, 34, Camden Avenue, direct presentment, theft.

Deana Warneke, 50, State Route 164, Leetonia, direct presentment, grand theft.

Marcus Bradshaw, 31, North Park Avenue Extension, Warren, direct presentment, escape.

Christian Lampkin, 27, Burton Street, Warren, direct presentment, escape.

Troy Pratt, 46, West Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center, direct presentment, inducing panic and obstructing official business.

Eric Pendland, 35, East Midlothian Boulevard, direct presentment, endangering children.