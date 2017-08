Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ADAMS, RONALD JAMES 5/6/1997 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Theft



BAIRD, JOSHUA DALE 11/4/1977 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor

BRANNAN, DAVID KEITH 8/26/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension(Any FRA Judgement Non-Compliance)



BRANTLEY, ALPHONSO VASHONE 5/27/1995 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. DRIVER'S LICENSE OR COMMERCIAL DRIVER'S LICENSE REQUIRED

BROWN, FREDERICK W 7/2/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary

BUNN, JERMAINE C JR 10/22/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

CAROSELLA, NINO UMBARTO 2/19/1981 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Parole Violation

COLLA, CASEY ELIZABETH 6/3/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Misuse of Credit Card

COLLINS, TIMOTHY ALEX JR 2/23/1977 HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD Theft



DAMATO, DANIEL M 5/6/1992 POLAND VILLAGE POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

FAIRCHILD, TYLIN JOHN 4/15/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Burglary

GIPSON, RUSSELL ADAM 4/21/1966 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

HAYDEN, KOBE NATHANIEL 1/22/1999 SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT. Burglary

HAYDEN, ROBERT GEORGE 3/25/1992 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

KAMENOS, BRANDON JAMES 10/6/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Escape

MCMAHON, TINA MARIE 2/9/1980 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Vandalism

META, TERA JEAN 11/16/1973 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Parole Violation

RICHARDSON, DURRELL LAMAR JR 4/5/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

SHUTTLESWORTH, TERRI L 4/21/1990 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

SIMPSON, DEVLIN DARNELL 4/28/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

SLIPSKI, KIMBERLY MARIE 10/9/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

SMITH, CHRISTINE LYNN 6/25/1982 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Robbery



VARCHULIK, MICHAEL ANTHONY 9/12/1969 LOWELLVILLE POLICE DEPT. Breaking and Entering

YOUNT, ASHLEY ALENE 8/29/1988 HUMILITY OF MARY HEALTH PARTNERS PD Assault

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BLACKMON, EDWARD EUGENE JR 5/27/1978 12/19/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BOWDEN, SCOTT THOMAS 1/25/1985 3/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BOYD, RAYMOND 7/20/1973 8/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

COLVIN, JASON A. 8/13/1978 8/17/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



CUBILETTE, ADAM D 10/28/1984 8/13/2017 BONDED OUT



CURRY, DORIS 10/13/1992 7/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DORAN, ERIC DAVID 9/18/1985 8/17/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



FANT, DEANDRE L 12/18/1987 7/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GIBSON, JONATHAN D 9/2/1989 5/14/2017 TIME SERVED



GILBERT, RONALD CHARLES 12/8/1976 8/9/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GONZALEZ, BLANCA ROSA 6/10/1994 8/16/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



GRADILLAS, CHRISTINA M 6/27/1979 5/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GRIFFIN, SEAN JR 2/4/1992 8/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

KENNEDY, PIERRE 11/22/1987 7/31/2017 BONDED OUT



KRUZELAK, LARRY 7/26/1986 8/2/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



LAMBERT, NICOLE RACHELLE 8/2/1991 8/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LIGHT, JATERIUS D 5/11/1995 4/7/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LOPEZ, RAUL 5/28/1968 8/9/2017 TIME SERVED



MAGANA, ABRAHAM GARCIA 2/9/1972 8/6/2017 BONDED OUT



MARENKOVIC, LISA M 3/24/1988 7/3/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

MARTINEZ, SELVIN ALEX 1/29/1982 8/12/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MILLER, TSHOMBE PIERRE 6/22/1983 1/30/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MITCHELL, NICOLE E 12/31/1984 1/11/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

MOLINA, EDWIN 6/30/1963 6/14/2017 DISMISSED



MOORE, ARMONY LAMARA YATES 12/5/1998 6/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

NORTH, JAMELL L SR 2/2/1978 8/14/2017 BONDED OUT

PRICE, JACOB MICHAEL 4/9/1997 7/8/2017 DISMISSED



RIVERA, JOSE 3/19/1974 8/16/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

ROMAN, JUSTIN NICHOLAS 8/22/1990 10/18/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SANTANGELO, VICTOR M JR 5/29/1961 6/12/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



TAYLOR, LATOYA T 6/23/1982 6/7/2017 TIME SERVED



TUCHEK, VINCENT B JR 9/21/1970 2/28/2017 TIME SERVED



WALKER, TIMOTHY E 2/21/1977 8/15/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



WALLACE, CARL 8/22/1968 3/20/2017 TIME SERVED

WARD, ISAIAH M 12/19/1991 5/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

YERRACE, LORI A 3/3/1962 8/6/2017 TIME SERVED

YOUNG, JERMAINE L. 3/22/1976 8/9/2017 BONDED OUT