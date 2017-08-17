JOBS
Hidden camera discovered in Ohio council chambers riles members


Published: Thu, August 17, 2017 @ 11:11 a.m.

BELLAIRE, Ohio (AP) — A hidden camera in the chambers of an Ohio village council has riled some of the members who discovered it, but village officials say it’s there for security, not spying.

Bellaire Village Councilman Dan Brown says council members were unaware of the camera until they began searching for the source of leaks about nonpublic meetings and found a receipt for a video surveillance clock. Brown says the receipt bore the name of Village Administrator Scott Porter.

But Porter told WTOV-TV the camera is there to monitor the council’s audience and the entry to the chambers as a security measure. He says it doesn’t record audio.

Brown says he wants the device removed and would have it destroyed if it weren’t paid for by taxpayers.

