JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

GREATEST GOLFER — Friday and Saturday tee times


Published: Thu, August 17, 2017 @ 11:09 a.m.

(The below are minor adjustments to the Friday Mill Creek times only if you alerted us to problems. Most golfers times are unchanged.)

==

FARMERS NATIONAL COURSE LINEUP

FRIDAY, Aug. 18

Mill Creek North

8 a.m.-9:30: Men's Open and Ladies, Ladies 9+, Men’s 9-12 divisions and 17+ Handicap

1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 9-12

NOTE - Men's 9-12 will be split betw morn and afternoon wave.)

TEE TIMES CLICK HERE

==

Mill Creek South

8 a.m.-9:30: Seniors, Seniors 10+, Super Seniors, Men’s 5-8

1 p.m.-2:30: Men's 5-8 and Men’s 13-16 Handicaps

NOTE - Men's 5-8 will be split betw morn and afternoon wave.)

TEE TIMES CLICK HERE

=

SATURDAY, Aug. 19

Avalon — Men’s 5-8, Men’s 17+ and Super Seniors — 10:30 a.m. TEE TIMES HERE

Oak Tree — Men’s Open, Ladies — 2 p.m.TEE TIMES HERE

Tippecanoe— Men’s 13-16, Seniors Open, Sen 10+ — 10 a.m. TEE TIMES HERE

Youngstown — Men’s 9-12 — 10:30 a.m. TEE TIMES HERE

=

SUNDAY, Aug. 20

The Lake Club

Championship Sunday

9 a.m. start

96 players from the whole field.

++

REMEMBER:

Greatest Golfer Long Drive, Thursday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. at Tippecanoe Country Club.

Other stories of interest

    Don't Miss a Story

    Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

    News
    Opinion
    Entertainment
    Sports
    Services
    Classifieds
    Records
    Discussions
    Community
    Help
    Forms
    Neighbors

    HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
    © 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
    107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
    Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
    Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes