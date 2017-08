— A team of Italian amateur boxers is coming to the Covelli Centre on Oct. 5 to compete against area boxings.

Olympic champion Roberto Cammerelle and Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini will host a press event about the bouts on Friday in the Covelli Centre's Community room.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 31 at Ticketmaster and the Covelli Centre Southwoods Health Box Office.