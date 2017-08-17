Boardman police make numerous drug arrests

BOARDMAN

Township police made numerous drug arrests between today and Wednesday, according to police reports.

Claude Westfall, 50, of Boardman was arrested this morning at the Traveler's Inn on Market Street on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct while intoxicated, according to a report. Police were called there for a report that Westfall was yelling at women and throwing things into the parking lot. Police reported finding a crack pipe in his pocket.

Eric Doran, 31, of Youngstown is charged with possession of drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia after police said they found him lying in a Market Street parking lot Wednesday. Police reporting finding a crack pipe, burnt spoon and hypodermic needle on him.

Robert Dragelevich, 42, of Youngstown is charged with drug abuse after a traffic stop on Erie Street at Hollywood Avenue Wednesday, according to a police report. Police reported finding suspected heroin in the car.

Jasmine Stewart, 31, of Boardman was arrested Wednesday on charges of misdemeanor drug abuse, felony drug abuse, operating a vehicle while impaired, and reckless operation on private property, according to a police report.

Police were called to Walmart after an employee observed Stewart driving around the parking lot, striking a parked vehicle and a curb, then passing out behind the wheel, according to the report.

Police reported that they found Stewart slumped over the wheel with the car door open and her feet on the pavement.

They also reported finding more than 300 prescription opioid pain pills in the car. Stewart admitted to having taken Xanax, smoking marijuana and drinking at least two alcoholic beverages, according to police.

Also on Wednesday, police arrested Blanca Gonzalez, 23, of Youngstown on a failure to appear warrant and a drug possession charge.

She was arrested following a traffic stop at Southern Boulevard and U.S. Route 224, where police discovered her outstanding warrant.

The drug possession charge was added after a search at the jail turned up marijuana and opioid pills in her bra, according to a police report.