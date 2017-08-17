Boardman arrests several on drug charges

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township police made numerous drug arrests between Wednesday and Thursday, according to police reports.

Claude Westfall, 50, of Boardman was arrested Thursday at the Traveler’s Inn on Market Street on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct while intoxicated, according to a report.

Eric Doran, 31, of Youngstown is charged with possession of drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia after police said they found him lying in a Market Street parking lot Wednesday.

Robert Dragelevich, 42, of Youngstown is charged with drug abuse after a traffic stop on Erie Street at Hollywood Avenue Wednesday, according to a police report.

Jasmine Stewart, 31, of Boardman was arrested Wednesday on charges of misdemeanor drug abuse, felony drug abuse, operating a vehicle while impaired, and reckless operation on private property, according to a police report.

Also Wednesday, police arrested Blanca Gonzalez, 23, of Youngstown on a failure to appear warrant and a drug possession charge.

