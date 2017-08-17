JOBS
BARCELONA | Vatican increases security for pope's public events


Published: Thu, August 17, 2017 @ 5:25 p.m.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP)

Pope Francis is praying for the victims of the Barcelona van attack and expressing his closeness to their families.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke says the Argentine pope was “greatly worried” about Thursday’s attack and is following developments closely.

The Vatican has greatly increased security for Francis’ public events to prevent similar truck assaults on crowds that throng to his weekly audiences and Sunday blessings in St. Peter’s Square.

The main boulevard leading to the piazza has been closed to traffic for well over a year.

