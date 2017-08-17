JOBS
« News Home

Argument over a tricycle ends in man getting 4-year prison term


Published: Thu, August 17, 2017 @ 10:50 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who shot another man last September during an argument over a tricycle was sentenced to four years in prison today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Anthony D'Apolito gave the sentence to George Buchanan, 47, for shooting a man in the 100 block of East Midlothian Boulevard on the South Side. Buchanan pleaded guilty to a charge of felonious assault with a firearm specification.

The victim spoke at the sentencing and said he still wants his tricycle back.

Buchanan said he was beaten severely and shot the victim because he was afraid, but the victim had left the apartment where the beating took place and he chased him out the door and shot him, mitigating any claim of self-defense.

