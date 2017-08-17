4 Warren women arraigned today on prostitution charges

WARREN — Four area women will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on soliciting prostitution charges after the Warren Police Department conducted an undercover investigation Wednesday night.

A police officer dressed in plain clothes and using an unmarked vehicle parked his car in the 200 block of Washington Street about 6 p.m.

Billie Jo Williams, 32, of a nearby North Park Avenue address approached him within two to three minutes, he said.

She was intoxicated, slurring her words and staggering and later offered “the whole nine yards” for $100. When the officer asked her what she meant, she clarified in plain language what she was offering.

Williams was the first of four women who were arrested over several hours, police said.

Due in court today are Williams; Jessica M. Buzzelli, 35, of Vine Avenue Northeast; Hope Cline, 33, of Pendleton Road in Leavittsburg and Mauro Circle in Warren; and Gladys A. Postlethwait, 44, of Raveloe Court in Leavittsburg and Vermont Street Northwest.

Police said the investigation was conducted in the downtown area because of complaints from citizens regarding females walking the area and flagging down cars.

The charges are all misdemeanors.

Each of the women have numerous arrests through the Trumbull County jail for a variety of offenses. They all have been arrested on at least one drug-paraphernalia charge in the past.