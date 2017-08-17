4 arrested for prostitution in Warren police sting

WARREN

Four area women were arraigned Thursday in Warren Municipal Court on misdemeanor soliciting prostitution or loitering to engage in soliciting prostitution after Warren police conducted an undercover investigation Wednesday night.

A police officer dressed in plain clothes and using an unmarked vehicle parked his car in the 200 block of Washington Street around 6 p.m.

Billie Jo Williams, 32, of a nearby North Park Avenue address approached him within two to three minutes, he said.

She was slurring her words and staggering and later offered “the whole nine yards” for $100, the officer said.

She was the first of four women arrested over several hours in an area just north of downtown that has been known for prostitution for many years.

Besides Williams, the three are Jessica M. Buzzelli, 35, of Vine Avenue Northeast; Hope Cline, 33, of Pendleton Road in Leavittsburg and Mauro Circle in Warren; and Gladys A. Postlethwait, 44, of Raveloe Court in Leavittsburg and Vermont Street Northwest.