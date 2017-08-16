Woman tries to jump from window during Boardman prostitution sting

BOARDMAN

A woman who township police arrested on charges related to a prostitution investigation tried to jump out the window of the hotel where the sting took place, according to a police report.

Police arranged the sting to take place Tuesday night using a confidential informant. The informant made a recorded call to the woman, Tara Meta, 43, of Stadium Drive in Boardman, to discuss “sexual activity in return for money,” the report states. Meta then told the man to meet her at a hotel room and to bring her a Diet Pepsi, police said.

After the man went to the room and gave her money, police entered the room and arrested Meta, according to the report. While police searched the room, Meta slipped out of handcuffs and tried to jump out of a second-story window, police said.

Police said Meta continued to try to get away as officers caught her and pulled her back into the room. She said she was trying to kill herself, according to police.

