Woman killed in rally mourned in Virginia


Published: Wed, August 16, 2017 @ 11:44 a.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A memorial service is underway in Virginia for the 32-year-old woman killed after a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.

The service for Heather Heyer is being held inside a theater in downtown Charlottesville, the site of the deadly rally on Saturday.

The 32-year-old is being remembered in speeches and in phographs in a slide show playing on a large screen in the theater.

