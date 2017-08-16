Woman killed in rally mourned in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A memorial service is underway in Virginia for the 32-year-old woman killed after a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.

The service for Heather Heyer is being held inside a theater in downtown Charlottesville, the site of the deadly rally on Saturday.

The 32-year-old is being remembered in speeches and in phographs in a slide show playing on a large screen in the theater.