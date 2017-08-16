JOBS
Warren woman faces two counts of child endangering


Published: Wed, August 16, 2017 @ 10:10 a.m.

WARREN — Labrittany L. Campbell, 23, of Roberts Avenue Northwest and Woodview Avenue, pleaded not guilty today in municipal court to two counts of child endangering after police found her two children, ages 3 and 2, in a car Tuesday afternoon at the Stonegate Apartments.

Witnesses said the children had been in the car for about an hour. The older child had started the car during that time, a witness said.

Judge Terry Ivanchak set bond at $2,500. He ordered her to have no unsupervised contact with the children.

When police went looking for Campbell, they found her walking through the apartment complex about 12;10 p.m..

When an officer asked Campbell why the children were left alone in the car, she said she was sleeping in the apartment.

A Children Services worker placed the children with their grandmother.

