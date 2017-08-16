Stephanie Gilchrist named director of Inspiring Minds

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Inspiring Minds Youngstown has named city resident Stephanie Gilchrist as the full-time executive director of the local youth organization.



Gilchrist, who takes over effective immediately, is a longtime community collaborator and Inspiring Minds partner.

She replaces Lindsay Benton, who served as interim director during the search for a permanent full-time director. Benton has accepted a position as assistant dance professor for Alabama State University.

Gilchrist has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Youngstown State University, and completed an executive master’s degree of business administration program through Strayer University’s Jack Welch Management Institute.

She was most recently the project coordinator at the Youngstown Business Incubator for Tech Block Building 5 and the director of the Women in Entrepreneurship Program.

Read more about her ib Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.