Police: Ohio woman stole money meant for crash victims’ families

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who raised money to support the families of two teenagers who were killed and another who was hurt in a car crash has been charged with stealing donated funds.

Police say 40-year-old Melissa Szentes, of Akron, was arrested Monday and charged with theft.

Investigators say she set up a benefit after two 14-year-old girls were killed and a 15-year-old boy was injured May 28 while walking along a road in Coventry Township.

Police say 24-year-old Natasha Boggs drifted across a white line known as the “fog line” and struck the teens. She pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and texting while driving.

Taylor Galloway, of Akron, and Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township, were killed.

WEWS-TV reports Szentes declined to comment on the charges.