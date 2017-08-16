JOBS
Police: Man electrocuted stealing copper wire at Ohio business


Published: Wed, August 16, 2017 @ 12:40 p.m.

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man has been electrocuted while trying to steal copper wire at a southwest Ohio business.

WDTN-TV reports the man was dropped off at a hospital outside of Dayton this morning and pronounced dead minutes later.

Police say their investigation revealed that the man was electrocuted at a business in Moraine. Police then went to a used car lot in that Dayton suburb and found evidence of a break-in.

The man hasn’t been identified. Police haven’t said whether the person who dropped the man off at the hospital might face charges.

